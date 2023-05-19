Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 9.5% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $56,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 567.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,773. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $53.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.