Saul Centers, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFSGet Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Saul Centers in a report released on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Saul Centers’ current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Saul Centers Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BFS opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $849.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.94.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.29 per share, for a total transaction of $171,277.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,237.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Saul Centers news, COO David Todd Pearson bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.29 per share, for a total transaction of $171,277.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,237.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,745 shares of company stock worth $653,552. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 43.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

