Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
NYSE:SSL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sasol has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $28.36.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.3871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.
Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
