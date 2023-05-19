Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Sasol Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SSL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sasol has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

Sasol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.3871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sasol Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 37,900.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sasol by 67.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sasol by 148.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 700.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

