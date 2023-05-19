Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Trading Down 2.2%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €324.40 ($352.61) and last traded at €329.90 ($358.59). 96,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €337.40 ($366.74).
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €376.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €384.20.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.
