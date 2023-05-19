Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Shares of SRPT opened at $146.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day moving average of $126.27. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

