Sanjay Mirchandani Sells 7,791 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $502,519.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,512,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Mirchandani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $1,314,505.20.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.63. The company had a trading volume of 324,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $69.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.