Sandy Spring Bank Sells 5,496 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,188,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $624,537,000 after purchasing an additional 291,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after acquiring an additional 256,188 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,909,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,107,121. The stock has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

