Sandy Spring Bank Sells 5,204 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,074 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.18. 4,084,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,974,451. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

