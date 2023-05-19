Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,862 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.42. 836,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,595. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 924 shares of company stock worth $139,918. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

