Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,604 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.05. 408,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

