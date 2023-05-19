Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

MDLZ traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

