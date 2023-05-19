Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $25,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $91.46. 263,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $99.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.