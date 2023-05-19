Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $115.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,925. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $292.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.