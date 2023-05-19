Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $77.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,041. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

