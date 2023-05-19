Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DHR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.53. 1,290,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

