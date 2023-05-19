Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $213.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,015.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.35.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,459. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

