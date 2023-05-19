Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,614,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,333,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

