Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.0 %

BA traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.16. 1,520,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.98 and its 200 day moving average is $197.57. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

