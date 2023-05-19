Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $37.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.1% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $37,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,992,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.22. 2,461,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $84.62. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.