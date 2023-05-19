Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,774. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.26.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

