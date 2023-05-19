Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $13.81 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

V stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.76. The company has a market capitalization of $435.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

