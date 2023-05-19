Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.18. 950,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.29. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

