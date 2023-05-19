Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,766,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,289,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $24,631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 184,796 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 229,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,768,000 after buying an additional 169,515 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.68. 87,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,881. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.93. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

