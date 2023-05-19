Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 648.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,653 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,498,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,190 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,047,000 after acquiring an additional 852,634 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 955,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 512,333 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,814,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 785,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 508,170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.40. 88,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,350. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

