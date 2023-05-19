Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 32,164 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 32,164 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $639,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at $552,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, John Bicket sold 55,428 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,062,000.48.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,557,588.75.

On Tuesday, April 25th, John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $433,174.08.

On Tuesday, April 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,982,878.20.

On Tuesday, April 4th, John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,653,550.74.

On Tuesday, March 28th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,616,280.50.

On Tuesday, March 21st, John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,652,378.28.

On Monday, March 13th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,754,431.85.

On Tuesday, February 28th, John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $905,678.70.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,742. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Samsara by 13,691.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

