Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

SAFT traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,872. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.25%.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $112,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

