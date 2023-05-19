Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director Purchases $10,096.50 in Stock

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) Director Brian A. Prinz purchased 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $10,096.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 375,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,875.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sachem Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SACH stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.42. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sachem Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.40%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 113.05%.

Institutional Trading of Sachem Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

