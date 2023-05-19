Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SABR. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 228,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

