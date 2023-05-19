Ruffer LLP Sells 428,230 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Ruffer LLP cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535,159 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 428,230 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti makes up approximately 2.0% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned 0.37% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $29,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 687,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,049 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $53,119,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 291,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,586,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $458,059,000 after acquiring an additional 109,540 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Investec downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 0.5 %

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AU traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. 1,474,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.