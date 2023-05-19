Ruffer LLP Sells 262,276 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ruffer LLP cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262,276 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.85. 4,481,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,011,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $138.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

