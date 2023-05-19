Ruffer LLP Purchases 6,042 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.53. 3,133,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,097,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average is $77.59. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

