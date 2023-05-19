Ruffer LLP Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ruffer LLP cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,030,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,099,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

