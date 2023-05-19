Ruffer LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Ruffer LLP lowered its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

EGO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 898,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,377. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -260.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.