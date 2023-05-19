Ruffer LLP Buys 863,374 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 411.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,374 shares during the quarter. Livent comprises approximately 1.4% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Livent were worth $21,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LTHM. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CICC Research upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

NYSE LTHM traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81. Livent Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

