Ruffer LLP Buys 14,960 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Allstate Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,167. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

