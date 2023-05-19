RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Trading 0.3% Higher

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 72,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 146,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24.

Institutional Trading of RPAR Risk Parity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,070 shares during the period. RPAR Risk Parity ETF comprises 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 1.55% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $17,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

