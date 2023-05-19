Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.76.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.60. 2,516,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,254. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after acquiring an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,065,000 after purchasing an additional 300,743 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,344,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

