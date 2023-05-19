Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on June 30th

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Ross Stores has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $105.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average is $109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

