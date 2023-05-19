Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROL. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

Rollins Trading Up 0.1 %

Rollins stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.19. 450,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,487. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,911 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

