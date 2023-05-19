Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Rocky Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Rocky Brands stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.75. 28,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,252. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $145.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.18. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Articles

