Robert L. Nussbaum Sells 26,476 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $31,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.65. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 611.14% and a negative return on equity of 285.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.