Robert A. Abel Acquires 2,000 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Abel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,079.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

MPB traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $338.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 579.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MPB. Stephens boosted their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.