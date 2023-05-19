Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RVSB. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Riverview Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.