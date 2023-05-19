Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOI) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RCOI opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £808,209.00 and a PE ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.89. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 12-month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Company Profile

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

