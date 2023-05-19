Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOI) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of RCOI opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £808,209.00 and a PE ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.89. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 12-month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01).
Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
- Cisco Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
Receive News & Ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.