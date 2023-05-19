Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after purchasing an additional 193,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after buying an additional 1,641,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.92. 2,602,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,528. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

