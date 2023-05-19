Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Grows Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 117.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in AON were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

AON stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.54. The company had a trading volume of 231,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,064. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.17. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. AON’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

