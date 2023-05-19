Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.14% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $54.25 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.