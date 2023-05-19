Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Director Robert George Elton Purchases 1,471 Shares

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:RBA traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.25. 2,181,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 75.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,823,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,834 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,138,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth $63,742,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

