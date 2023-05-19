Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 130,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 335,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Piper Sandler raised Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

Riskified Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $836.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.72 million. Analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 344.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 2,620,437 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in Riskified by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 492,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 16.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 255,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Riskified during the first quarter worth approximately $9,587,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Riskified by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,477,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

