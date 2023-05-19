Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up to $36.24

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.24, but opened at $37.33. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 15,469 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $729.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 48.84% and a return on equity of 37.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.79 per share, with a total value of $131,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,774,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,717,572.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 193,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,099.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.79 per share, with a total value of $131,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,774,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,717,572.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $783,128. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 60,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.